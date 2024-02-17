Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of CSSE opened at $0.20 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($12.57). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 254.17% and a negative net margin of 157.12%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
