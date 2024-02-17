Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 562 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

