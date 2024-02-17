Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 270 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after acquiring an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after acquiring an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

