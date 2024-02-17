Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

