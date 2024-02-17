Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

