Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

