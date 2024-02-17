Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 28.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 48,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 108.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 91,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 346,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

