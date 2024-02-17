Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $786,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

