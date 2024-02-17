Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $554,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $511.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average is $454.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.54.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

