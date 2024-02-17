Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $520,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average is $399.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

