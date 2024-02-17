Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

