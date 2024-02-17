Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.49 and its 200 day moving average is $274.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

