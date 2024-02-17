Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.97 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

