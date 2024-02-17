Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

