Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.5% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,375,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,474,000 after purchasing an additional 205,658 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,000,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

