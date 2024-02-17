Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.