Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.28

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.28 and last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 59750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.