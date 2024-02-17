Challenger Limited (CGF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on March 18th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 19th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Challenger Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.60.
About Challenger
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.