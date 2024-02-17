CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.