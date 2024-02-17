CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
