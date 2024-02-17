CEVA’s (CEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 429,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in CEVA by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,676 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 13,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CEVA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

