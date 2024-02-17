Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $19.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,924,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 55.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

