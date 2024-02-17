Centrus Energy’s (LEU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:LEU opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $680.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

