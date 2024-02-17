Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

