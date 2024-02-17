CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.