CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of CBRE opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $381,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,756 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

