CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 50137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.
The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. CBIZ’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Insider Activity at CBIZ
In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
