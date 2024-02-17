Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 225,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 267,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

