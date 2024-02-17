Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

