CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

KMX stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. CarMax has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

