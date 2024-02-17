Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.46 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

