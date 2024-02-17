Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.39

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 480614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 766,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 80,596 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 590,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.