Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.85

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 445303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 306,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,199,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

