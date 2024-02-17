Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.34.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.81. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$55.20 and a one year high of C$73.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.