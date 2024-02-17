Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,316 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 703,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,139. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

