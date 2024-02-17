Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,872 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 2.54.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

