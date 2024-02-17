Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GPI stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.00. 136,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,358. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.33 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.