Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 809,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,736. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

