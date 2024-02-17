Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,026 Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 1.03% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 31,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

