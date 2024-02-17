Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 29,190 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of WU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.79. 7,811,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

