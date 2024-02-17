Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 358,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,260. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

