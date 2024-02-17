Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of Oxford Industries worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. 113,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,529. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

