Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 17,850 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,737. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.