Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 15,603 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 2,456,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

