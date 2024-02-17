Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.