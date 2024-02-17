Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 4,536 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $123.44. 1,119,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $136.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.