Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,919 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

IIPR traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $105.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 125.95%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

