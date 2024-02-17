Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 16,086 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,054 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tapestry by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $41,828,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 2,998,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,347. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

