Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 13,545 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,598. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 225.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

