Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 12,609 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Sylvamo worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 585,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

