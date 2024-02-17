Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group cut Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBT

Cabot Trading Down 2.5 %

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cabot by 2,444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 361,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.